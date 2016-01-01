Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nease is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Park Rapids, MN.
Dr. Nease works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St Joseph's Health600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nease?
About Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1407282700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nease has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nease accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nease using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nease has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nease works at
Dr. Nease has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nease.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nease, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nease appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.