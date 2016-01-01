See All General Dentists in Park Rapids, MN
Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Park Rapids, MN. 

Dr. Nease works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph's Health
    600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nease?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nease to family and friends

    Dr. Nease's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nease

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS.

    About Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1407282700
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Nease, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nease is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nease has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nease has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nease works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Park Rapids, MN. View the full address on Dr. Nease’s profile.

    Dr. Nease has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nease.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nease, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nease appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.