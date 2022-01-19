Overview

Dr. Jesse Olmedo, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Olmedo works at Arizona Dermatology Specialists in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.