Dr. Jesse Phillips, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.0 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jesse Phillips, MD

Dr. Jesse Phillips, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their residency with Indiana University School of Medicine

Dr. Phillips works at Associated Coastal ENT in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL and Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

    Associated Coastal ENT
    4632 S 25TH ST, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 464-9595
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Associated Coastal ENT
    1731 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-1351
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Bloomington ENT
    1791 W 3RD ST, Bloomington, IN 47404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 335-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
Earwax Buildup
Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
Earwax Buildup

Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
Earwax Buildup
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Deafness
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Loss
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperacusis
Hyperparathyroidism
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Cancer
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Radiesse® Injections
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinus Disorders
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Snoring
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Tinnitus
TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 18, 2020
    I would highly recommend Dr. Phillips. He removed my Tonsils and Adenoids, he is very professional and very thorough with explaining the procedure and recovery time. Also makes you feel very comfortable and is a super nice genuine guy. Highly recommend!!!
    Isabella Rynning — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Jesse Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457351983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Methodist Hospital of Indiana
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

