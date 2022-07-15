Dr. Jesse Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Roman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesse Roman, MD
Dr. Jesse Roman, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Roman's Office Locations
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had severe shortness of breath that was not responding to treatment. Dr. Roman identified a change in my condition previously incorrectly diagnosed as ILD, but also consulted with colleagues outside his field about other potential causes and recommended a cardiac diagnostic procedure that led to a correct diagnosis and treatment. He is definitely an "out of the box" thinker, a creative problem solver, as well as a good listener and communicator.
About Dr. Jesse Roman, MD
- Pulmonology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1942211198
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center, San Juan
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
