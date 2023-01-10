Overview of Dr. Jesse Sally, DO

Dr. Jesse Sally, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bridgeville, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Sally works at Rehabilitation and Pain Specialists in Bridgeville, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.