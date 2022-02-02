See All Otolaryngologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Jesse Salmeron, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (23)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jesse Salmeron, MD

Dr. Jesse Salmeron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Salmeron works at Charles L Vogel MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salmeron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles L Vogel MD PA
    2999 NE 191st St Ste 200, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 652-8151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jesse Salmeron, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730146994
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salmeron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salmeron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salmeron works at Charles L Vogel MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salmeron’s profile.

    Dr. Salmeron has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salmeron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Salmeron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salmeron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salmeron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salmeron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

