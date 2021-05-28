Dr. Selber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jesse Selber, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesse Selber, MD
Dr. Jesse Selber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER.
Dr. Selber works at
Dr. Selber's Office Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
- 2 1400 Pressler St Unit 1488, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 794-1247
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have a masteoplexy due to breast cancer and I was very pleased with the results. I was told that I would lose a lot of tissue and was fearing the worst. Dr. Selber and his staff were very informative. They were even helpful in setting up virtual visits becauuse I lived so far away from the office. After surgery, I was amazed what a great job he did especially since it involved a lift and breast and nipple size reduction on both breasts. They answered all my questions and explained the process very well both before and after. I was very encouraged by their positive attitude. I am extremely pleased with the results.
About Dr. Jesse Selber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1417013384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Selber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selber.
