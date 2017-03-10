Dr. Jesse Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jesse Sethi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Sethi works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
2
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Cardiac Solutions5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Cardiac Solutions13065 W McDowell Rd Ste C105, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
5
Cardiac Solutions5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816
- 6 14420 W Meeker Blvd Bldg A, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sethi?
Was very pleased with the knowledge, professionalism and kindness that Dr. Sethi and his staff at Cardiac Solutions's gave. I went into emergency first part of January and Boswell Banner is top notch! Received excellent service and Dr. Sethi continues to monitor and uphold his professionalism. Surgery consisted of AV Node ablation with pacemaker. All is going well! Thank you.
About Dr. Jesse Sethi, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1528033917
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi works at
Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.