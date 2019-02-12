Dr. Jesse Shaw, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Shaw, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jesse Shaw, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Shaw works at
Locations
All-pro Orthopedics and Sports Medicine PA17779 Sw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 322-1110
All Pro. Medical Center Pllc.7100 W 20th Ave Ste 110, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (954) 322-1110
Larisa Palmer Psy.d. P.A.210 S Federal Hwy Ste 302, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 322-1110
Tenet Florida Physician Services LLC3001 NW 49th Ave Ste 301, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 374-1974
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente !I replace two hips with differences of 5 months and I am like new woman.I am 66 years old and I was young again without pain and I do not walk like a penguin anymore.thanks Dr. Shaw and his team
About Dr. Jesse Shaw, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaw speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.