Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD
Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital.
Dr. Stem works at
Dr. Stem's Office Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Westlake35 Medical Ct, Hardy, VA 24101 Directions (540) 510-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stem?
He is very smart! He's patient when it comes to the problems unknown he figures them out like a puzzle. He is very professional and respectable. I really enjoy him being my Dr. I would recommend him to everyone. I have had 2 surgeries done by him & he did wonderful & although my pain and problem still exists he is looking at every angle to find out what it is and I have no doubt that when he does he will fix me! Thank you, your pleased patient Mrs knights
About Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1619902707
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Med Center
- West Virginia University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stem works at
Dr. Stem has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.