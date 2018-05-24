See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD

Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital.

Dr. Stem works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Hardy, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke
    2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Westlake
    35 Medical Ct, Hardy, VA 24101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 24, 2018
    He is very smart! He's patient when it comes to the problems unknown he figures them out like a puzzle. He is very professional and respectable. I really enjoy him being my Dr. I would recommend him to everyone. I have had 2 surgeries done by him & he did wonderful & although my pain and problem still exists he is looking at every angle to find out what it is and I have no doubt that when he does he will fix me! Thank you, your pleased patient Mrs knights
    Rebecca knight in Roanoke , VA — May 24, 2018
    About Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619902707
    Education & Certifications

    • Atlanta Med Center
    • West Virginia University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
