Overview of Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD

Dr. Jesse L Stem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital.



Dr. Stem works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Hardy, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.