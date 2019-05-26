Dr. Jesse Stondell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stondell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Stondell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jesse Stondell, MD
Dr. Jesse Stondell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Stondell's Office Locations
University of California Davis Health Gastroenterology and Hepatology Clinic3160 Folsom Blvd Ste 3500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 734-8616
Computed Tomography Inc4150 V St Ste 3500, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-8616
University of California Davis Medical Group271 TURN PIKE DR, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 985-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend him. He is young and full of positive energy. He is kind and caring. I was so impressed that he took the time to read my chart before seeing me and knew what was going on. He told me he knows how sick I am feeling, how much pain I am in and that he wants to help me feel better. The most confidence I’ve had in a Doctor in 25 years of living with Crohn’s disease. I feel confident being under his care.
About Dr. Jesse Stondell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437325271
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
