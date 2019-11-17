Overview of Dr. Jesse Swift, MD

Dr. Jesse Swift, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Swift works at Country Hills Eye Center in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.