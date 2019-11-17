See All Ophthalmologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Jesse Swift, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jesse Swift, MD

Dr. Jesse Swift, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Swift works at Country Hills Eye Center in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Swift's Office Locations

    Country Hills Eye Center
    875 Country Hills Dr, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5827
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2019
    I agree with the other reviewers that Dr. Swift takes the time to fully explain all your options and the benefits and potential risks of each. He does this in a very relaxed manner and is happy to answer any of your questions. He exudes a very friendly and positive energy. Ever since my first appointment, I have strongly felt that he sincerely wants the best possible outcome for his patients. When required, he will carefully deliberate and go the extra mile to attain that result. I have always been very serious about any referral I might make because it reflects on my judgement and integrity. I strongly recommend Dr. Jesse Swift, MD. Joel Casman, Albuquerque, NM . November, 2019
    Joel Casman — Nov 17, 2019
    About Dr. Jesse Swift, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235491994
    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Swift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swift has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swift works at Country Hills Eye Center in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Swift’s profile.

    Dr. Swift has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swift. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swift.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

