Dr. Jesse Tan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jesse Tan, MD

Dr. Jesse Tan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Tan works at Tan Head and Neck Center in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tan Head and Neck Center
    3530 Atlantic Ave Ste 108, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 988-8818
  2. 2
    Tan and Tan Mds
    2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 225, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 988-8818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 18, 2018
    For more than 10 years Dr Tan had performed 3 procedures on my nose and throat. He is very personable and has an excellent beside manner (unlike some doctors). He answered all questions I asked and some I didn't think to ask. He is just the best in his specialty. I absolutely will recommend him to anyone who needs an ENT provider.
    — Nov 18, 2018
    About Dr. Jesse Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285630202
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan works at Tan Head and Neck Center in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tan’s profile.

    Dr. Tan has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

