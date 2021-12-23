Dr. Jesse Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jesse Taylor, MD
Dr. Jesse Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Outpatient Nutrition Center3500 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2754
Chop King of Prussia Hospital550 S Goddard Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (610) 337-3232
Specialty Care & Surgery Center, Bucks County500 W Butler Ave, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (215) 997-5730
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was born with PRS. She had a recessed jaw, cleft palate and a tongue that was set too far back. After many specialists did their tests it was said she needed mandibular distractor surgery. Her jaw was made larger. Dr. Taylor was/is our surgeon and I couldn’t ask for a better surgeon or surgical team to take care of my 10 day old baby. We are now over a month post op and my daughter is doing beautifully! Dr. Taylor called before and after surgery to check up. He answered all questions and made sure we were comfortable and ready for surgery. My daughter breaths normally and we are eager to have her Cleft surgery with Taylor and his team in the next year. HIGHLY recommend for all CHOP parents who need an amazing plastics team.
About Dr. Jesse Taylor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871785873
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
