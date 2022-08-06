See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Jesse Torbert, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (55)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jesse Torbert, MD

Dr. Jesse Torbert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Torbert works at Richmond Orthopedic Institute in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Hand Surgery
    2819 N Parham Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 486-4999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Danbury Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 06, 2022
    We had an unbelievable experience during such a stressful time with our son’s leg injury. My husband and I are confident that our son had the best surgeon in Fairfield County operate on him. After 120 days he is at 90% strength in his leg according to his physical therapist.
    Melissa Beylouni — Aug 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jesse Torbert, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1497815054
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Case Western Reserve School of Medicine
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Engineering
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Torbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torbert works at Richmond Orthopedic Institute in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Torbert’s profile.

    Dr. Torbert has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Torbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

