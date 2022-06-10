See All Vascular Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jesse Weinberger, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jesse Weinberger, MD

Dr. Jesse Weinberger, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Weinberger works at Neurology Faculty Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-7076
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai
    1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-7076
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai
    1468 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-8748
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Excellent, caring doctor.
    J. Isaac — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Jesse Weinberger, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1447221551
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Weinberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinberger works at Neurology Faculty Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weinberger’s profile.

    Dr. Weinberger has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

