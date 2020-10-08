See All Anesthesiologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Jessen Mukalel, MD

Anesthesiology
4.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jessen Mukalel, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saint James School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Houston Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Mukalel works at PainMD Houston in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PainMD Houston
    10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 272-0025
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Houston Surgical Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jessen Mukalel, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian, Malayalam and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336397280
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Spine Institute, Clearwater, FL
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois-Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago, Il
    Internship
    • University of Chicago-Mount Sinai Medical Center, Chicago, IL
    Medical Education
    • Saint James School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Debrecen / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessen Mukalel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukalel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mukalel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mukalel works at PainMD Houston in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mukalel’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukalel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukalel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukalel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukalel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

