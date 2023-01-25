Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD
Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Magua works at
Dr. Magua's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive OBGYN8880 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 100, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 753-2411
-
2
Northwest Medical Center2801 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-0400
-
3
Coral Springs Medical Center3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 344-3210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magua?
It took me 17 years to find a gynecologist so kind and nice like her. Before I met her I used to change my gynecologist every year or even skipping some years so disappointed I was. I do recommend her to everyone!!! Her office staff are nice and efficient!
About Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851572747
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magua works at
Dr. Magua has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Magua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.