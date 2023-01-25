Overview of Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD

Dr. Jessenia Magua, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Magua works at Comprehensive OBGYN in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.