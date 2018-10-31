See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Jessica Afable, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jessica Afable, MD

Dr. Jessica Afable, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Afable works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Afable's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group
    275 N El Cielo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 325-1203
  2. 2
    265 N El Cielo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 320-4122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Obesity
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Obesity
Joint Pain

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jennie Saldivar in Morongo Valley, CA — Oct 31, 2018
    About Dr. Jessica Afable, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1487648929
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Afable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Afable has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Afable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Afable works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Afable’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Afable. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afable.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

