Dr. Jessica Ailani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Ailani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-8525Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Medstar Radiology Network At Barlow5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1100, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (202) 295-0540Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Medstar Orthopaedic Institute6858 Old Dominion Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 288-6931
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Ailani is a great neurologist/migraine specialist; she spends ample time with patients to understand their condition and to develop an appropriate treatment plan. It is a bit challenging to reach her office by phone, but if you use the patient portal, you will typically receive a response within the next day. Also, it can take as long as three months to receive an appointment, as she is one of the few headache specialists in the DC area. Aside from that, I highly recommend her as a neurologist for anyone who suffers from migraines.
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073703096
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
