Overview of Dr. Jessica Basham, MD

Dr. Jessica Basham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Basham works at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.