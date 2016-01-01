Dr. Jessica Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Bauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Bauer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado.
Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Authority12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0000Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
University Physicians Inc3055 Roslyn St Unit 230, Denver, CO 80238 Directions (720) 848-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Colorado
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jessica Bauer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1851684831
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Denver
- Beth Israel Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Columbia University
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
