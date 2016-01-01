See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Jessica Bauer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jessica Bauer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado.

Dr. Bauer works at UCHealth in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Colorado Hospital Authority
    12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-0000
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  2. 2
    University Physicians Inc
    3055 Roslyn St Unit 230, Denver, CO 80238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-0000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Colorado

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jessica Bauer, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851684831
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado Denver
    • Beth Israel Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Columbia University
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bauer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

