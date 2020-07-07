Dr. Jessica Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Bell, MD
Dr. Jessica Bell, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
-
1
St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital301 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1361
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell is an amazing provider. She in incredibly knowledgeable. Dr. Bell took excellent care of our son and was so patient to listen and answer all of my questions. We are so blessed by her.
About Dr. Jessica Bell, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1093921744
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
