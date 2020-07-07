Overview of Dr. Jessica Bell, MD

Dr. Jessica Bell, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.