Dr. Jessica Bensenhaver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Bensenhaver works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI, Clinton Township, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.