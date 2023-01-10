Dr. Jessica Bensenhaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bensenhaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Bensenhaver, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Bensenhaver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-2839MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K8, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Clinton Township15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (210) 365-8218
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr # 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100
Henry Ford Hospital Campus3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-3033
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Had gone over my medical history and current health problem before my visit.
About Dr. Jessica Bensenhaver, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1720385560
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
