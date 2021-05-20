Overview

Dr. Jessica Berdeja, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Berdeja works at North Phoenix Medical Clinic in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Polyuria and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.