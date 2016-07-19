Dr. Jessica Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Berger, MD
Dr. Jessica Berger, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center300 Halket St Ste 1750, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-5411
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner, patient, spoke with all family members present in a respectful way. All of her staff was great too, especially her scheduler Robin.
About Dr. Jessica Berger, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
