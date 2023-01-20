Dr. Jessica Betancourt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betancourt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Betancourt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Betancourt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Betancourt works at
Locations
1
Tgmg Brandon Healthplex10740 Palm River Rd Ste 360, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 660-6400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was seen by Dr. Betancourt today and I must say that she is an amazing, smart, and helpful doctor. I read the one star reviews on here and can’t believe the number of people that are giving her low ratings because of their own decisions and lack of planning. Some clearly do need to see psych, while others should not wait until they are out of medication to schedule an appointment with a new doctor. Then of course the best is blaming her for wanting a referral prior to seeing them. Seriously? Every specialist requires referrals for a reason and it isn’t always insurance, idk but if your primary won’t write the referral then maybe it’s because you don’t actually need a specialist???? At any rate Dr Betancourt and her husband Dr. Lubrano are hands down the best endocrinologists my daughter has ever had and I give them 10 stars.
About Dr. Jessica Betancourt, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Betancourt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betancourt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betancourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Betancourt works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Betancourt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betancourt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betancourt, there are benefits to both methods.