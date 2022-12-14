Dr. Jessica Bordon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Bordon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jessica Bordon, DPM
Dr. Jessica Bordon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels.
Dr. Bordon works at
Dr. Bordon's Office Locations
The Podiatry Group of South Texas1583 E Common St Ste 100, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 500-3034
The Podiatry Group of South Texas652 N Houston Ave Ste 3, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 500-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bordon?
Love this woman !!! — I feel like she truly cares, and in this day and age , that’s rare— She’s warm, compassionate , and explains everything thoroughly..Shout out to her receptionist, Norma, who is also awesome..
About Dr. Jessica Bordon, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1558514026
Education & Certifications
- Carl T Hayden VA Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.