Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO

Dermatology
4.6 (96)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Borowicz works at The Derm in Glenview, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Derm
    2601 Compass Rd Ste 125, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 843-3376
    The Derm
    2604 Dempster St Ste 101, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 699-0501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 04, 2022
    I have been patient of Dr Borowicz for several years. I had suffered with chronic hives etc and no one could give me answer until i saw Dr Borowicz. Through a biopsy, she was able to diagnose me with Dermatitis Herpetiformis and told me i needed to go on a gluten free diet. This cleared up my hives for most part with the exception of an occasional flare. I have recommended her to family and friends and everyone has bern pleased with her care.
    About Dr. Jessica Borowicz, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477701357
    Education & Certifications

    • Suncoast Hospital / Largo Medical Center
    • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
