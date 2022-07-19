Dr. Boudreaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Boudreaux, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Boudreaux, MD
Dr. Jessica Boudreaux, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Boudreaux works at
Dr. Boudreaux's Office Locations
Progressive Healthcare Solutions913 S College Rd Ste 102, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 232-2833Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was super nervous about seeing a psychiatrist for the first time in my life. She was very thorough and asked lots of deep questions I wasn’t expecting. But she never made me feel like I was being judged for not being perfect. Looking forward to working with her more!
About Dr. Jessica Boudreaux, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1427381599
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boudreaux accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boudreaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudreaux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudreaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boudreaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boudreaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.