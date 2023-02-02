See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Issaquah, WA
Dr. Jessica Brzana, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessica Brzana, MD

Dr. Jessica Brzana, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Brzana works at Swedish Endocrinology in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brzana's Office Locations

    Skin Cancer Center of Issaquah
    751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 5010, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 313-7757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Headache
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Testicular Dysfunction
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Brzana?

    Feb 02, 2023
    Good listener
    Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brzana to family and friends

    Dr. Brzana's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brzana

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Jessica Brzana, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013128651
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Brzana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brzana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brzana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brzana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brzana works at Swedish Endocrinology in Issaquah, WA. View the full address on Dr. Brzana’s profile.

    Dr. Brzana has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brzana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brzana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brzana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brzana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brzana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

