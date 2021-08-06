See All Otolaryngologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Jessica Buicko Lopez, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessica Buicko Lopez, MD

Dr. Jessica Buicko Lopez, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Buicko Lopez works at Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buicko Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Surgery | Boynton Beach (West)
    9868 Us Highway 441, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Appendicitis
Treatment frequency



Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Aug 06, 2021
Superwoman! She completely fixed me up after I was a wreck! CANNOT shout it any louder!!! Say no more!
— Aug 06, 2021
Photo: Dr. Jessica Buicko Lopez, MD
About Dr. Jessica Buicko Lopez, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrine Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477895282
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Endocrine and Metabolic Surgery, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Residency
  • General Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, JFK Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jessica Buicko Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buicko Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Buicko Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Buicko Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Buicko Lopez works at Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Buicko Lopez’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Buicko Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buicko Lopez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buicko Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buicko Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

