Overview of Dr. Jessica Buzenas, MD

Dr. Jessica Buzenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Buzenas works at South Alamo Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.