Dr. Jessica Carter, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Carter, MD
Dr. Jessica Carter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
Savannah Neurology Specialists P C.6602 Waters Ave Bldg C, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive to your needs.
About Dr. Jessica Carter, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235316407
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.