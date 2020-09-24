See All Pediatric Urologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jessica Casey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jessica Casey, MD

Pediatric Urology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jessica Casey, MD

Dr. Jessica Casey, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.

Dr. Casey works at Children's Urology Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Casey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Urology Associates
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 400, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 372-9542
  2. 2
    Children's Urology Associates
    2637 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 373-6146
  3. 3
    Children's Urology Associates
    6670 S Tenaya Way Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 373-1456
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Children's Urology Associates
    3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 373-4427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Ureteral Reimplantation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Newborn Circumcision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Pyeloplasty Chevron Icon
Pyeloplasty Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Reimplantation Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Casey?

    Sep 24, 2020
    Dr. Casey is an amazing doctor. I would refer her to anyone who needs her. She explains everything so you understand and she is very attentive to her patients. I appreciate her for everything she did for my family.
    A. BILES — Sep 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Casey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jessica Casey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Casey to family and friends

    Dr. Casey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Casey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jessica Casey, MD.

    About Dr. Jessica Casey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396901765
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Riley Hospital For Children At Indiana University Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casey has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jessica Casey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.