Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jessica Cho, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Cho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Locations
Soraya A Ross MD2080 Century Park E Ste 807, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (213) 342-6509
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
What a fresh breath of medical care that is so rare these days! She is everything you are looking for in your personalized, attentive, thorough, yet very over-arching integrative medical care.
About Dr. Jessica Cho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cho speaks Korean and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
