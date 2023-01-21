Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciralsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD
Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ciralsky works at
Dr. Ciralsky's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ciralsky is AMAZING and very Professional I trust her with my EYES - she's pleasant, I was told I had glaucoma and Dr Ciralsky sent me to a Professional Glaucoma Specialist who confirmed that I did not have glaucoma. When I am ready to get out my catarrah I will have her take care of it
About Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1548324205
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciralsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciralsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciralsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciralsky has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciralsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciralsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciralsky.
