Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD

Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Ciralsky works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ciralsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr Ciralsky is AMAZING and very Professional I trust her with my EYES - she's pleasant, I was told I had glaucoma and Dr Ciralsky sent me to a Professional Glaucoma Specialist who confirmed that I did not have glaucoma. When I am ready to get out my catarrah I will have her take care of it
    Maureen Foreman — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548324205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Ciralsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciralsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciralsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciralsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciralsky works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ciralsky’s profile.

    Dr. Ciralsky has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciralsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciralsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciralsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciralsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciralsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

