Dr. Jessica Clark, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jessica Clark, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia School Of Dentistry|Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry - D.D.S. and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters.

Dr. Clark works at Beach Kids Dentistry (Division of Atlantic Dental Care) in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beach Kids Dentistry (Division of Atlantic Dental Care)
    1300 Kempsville Rd Ste 5, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 467-7797
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings

Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sedation
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jessica Clark, DDS

Specialties
  • Pediatric Dentistry
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760794309
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC|Pediatric Dentistry - Medical University of South Carolina
Medical Education
  • Medical College Of Virginia School Of Dentistry|Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
