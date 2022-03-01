See All Hematologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Jessica Clement, MD

Hematology
4.7 (6)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jessica Clement, MD

Dr. Jessica Clement, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Virginia Virginia Comm University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.

Dr. Clement works at Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute in Hartford, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clement's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute
    85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-4183
  2. 2
    Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute At Hh
    376 Tolland Tpke Ste 201, Manchester, CT 06042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 533-5830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Windham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Malaise and Fatigue
Kidney Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Malaise and Fatigue
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies
Malaise and Fatigue
Kidney Cancer
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Testicular Cancer
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mastodynia
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomalacia
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Pancytopenia
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Penile Cancer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peritoneal Cancer
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jessica Clement, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487713913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med College Of Virginia Virginia Comm University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clement has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clement has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clement on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

