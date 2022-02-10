Dr. Jessica Covington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Covington, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Covington, MD
Dr. Jessica Covington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Covington works at
Dr. Covington's Office Locations
Dba Advanced Womens Health Specialists785 Primera Blvd Ste 1031, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 834-8111
Adventhealth Lab601 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-8111Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Luis E Morales MD809 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 834-8111
UF Health Women's Specialists - Orange Park1887 Kingsley Ave Ste 1500, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 633-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Covington preformed an ovarian cyst removal on me 2 days a go. The cyst was 10 cm and she was able to remove it without damaging the ovary. I cannot thank her enough. She took her time in the surgery. I am so happy with my experience with her. She is very understanding.
About Dr. Jessica Covington, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487072609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Covington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covington.
