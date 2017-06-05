Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Locations
Joy Orthodontics3600 Cardinal Point Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 302-9790
Joy Orthodontics2750 Race Track Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 302-8647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crews was so welcoming on our very first visit. She greeted us personally, took the time to explain in detail what she planned to do, and gave us a printed treatment plan, a price sheet, and a page with my daughter's x-ray images. I've never had such thorough, professional, personalized care from any doctor, ever. I highly recommend her services!
About Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crews accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Crews using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Crews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
362 patients have reviewed Dr. Crews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crews.
