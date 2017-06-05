See All Orthodontists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.8 (362)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Crews works at Joy Orthodontics in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Johns, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Joy Orthodontics
    3600 Cardinal Point Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 302-9790
  2. 2
    Joy Orthodontics
    2750 Race Track Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 302-8647

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankylosis of Tooth
Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces
Ankylosis of Tooth
Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankylosis of Tooth Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Damon® Clear Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® System Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Herbst® Appliance Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
SureSmile® Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 362 ratings
    Patient Ratings (362)
    5 Star
    (320)
    4 Star
    (28)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crews?

    Jun 05, 2017
    Dr. Crews was so welcoming on our very first visit. She greeted us personally, took the time to explain in detail what she planned to do, and gave us a printed treatment plan, a price sheet, and a page with my daughter's x-ray images. I've never had such thorough, professional, personalized care from any doctor, ever. I highly recommend her services!
    Rose & Riley in Jacksonville, FL — Jun 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crews to family and friends

    Dr. Crews' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crews

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS.

    About Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104054220
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    362 patients have reviewed Dr. Crews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jessica Crews, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.