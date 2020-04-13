Dr. Jessica Dean, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Dean, DO
Overview
Dr. Jessica Dean, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from Ohio University School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Dean works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Richardson Family Medical Group399 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 238-1848
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
The best staff and her assistant Linda is wonderful. I am past middle aged and very set in my ways. I started going to Dr Dean 5 years ago. I since then moved further away but refuse to get a different Doctor. My last Dr I had for 20 years. She has great bed side manner, she is very knowledgeable. I am very comfortable to open up with very personal issues. I will never go to another doctor or office. Linda has gone out of her way to help me. And when my wife or I go in we are NOT treated like a number. Linda always gets back to us timely. I even have Dr Dean taking time out of her day to talk to me about test results. If you researching Doctors go no further the best is here.
About Dr. Jessica Dean, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1518257294
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University School Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.