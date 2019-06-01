See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jessica Desalvo, DO

Internal Medicine
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jessica Desalvo, DO

Dr. Jessica Desalvo, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Desalvo works at Stoll Medical Group in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desalvo's Office Locations

    Stoll Medical Group
    1528 Walnut St Ste 950, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 01, 2019
    Dr. Desalvo is an excellent doctor. She is very pleasant and explains the statistics and risks of potential health problems upon hearing my family medical history. She is efficient upon ordering the appropriate medical tests as well as explains resources available. She is also very gentle during the physical exam. She is fantastic.
    Julia Brady in Sierra Madre, CA — Jun 01, 2019
    About Dr. Jessica Desalvo, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Desalvo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desalvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desalvo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desalvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desalvo works at Stoll Medical Group in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Desalvo’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Desalvo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desalvo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desalvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desalvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

