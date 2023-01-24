See All Dermatologists in Belton, TX
Dr. Jessica Dorsey, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.9 (338)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jessica Dorsey, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Belton, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas A & M University / Main Campus|Texas Texas A&M U-Scott & White Hospital|Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine - College Station|TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dorsey works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Belton TX in Belton, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Belton TX
    1300 E 6th Ave, Belton, TX 76513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 778-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 300 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-5860
  3. 3
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park
    1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-5860
  4. 4
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park
    1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 100100 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-5860
  5. 5
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs
    3807 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 476-9195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 338 ratings
    Patient Ratings (338)
    5 Star
    (322)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 24, 2023
    She has a great bedside manner and is very comfortable to talk with. She has a way of putting you at ease.
    Dr Dorsey is one in a million — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Jessica Dorsey, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366602690
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dermatology &amp; Skin Cancer Center|MOHS Surgery - Dr. Glen Goldstein (Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scott &amp; White Hosp &amp; Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Scott and White Hosp TX Texas A&M Sch of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas A &amp; M University / Main Campus|Texas Texas A&M U-Scott &amp; White Hospital|Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine - College Station|TX A &amp; M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Dorsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    338 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

