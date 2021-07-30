Dr. Ellsworth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Ellsworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Ellsworth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Ellsworth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine Of Scottsdale18801 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 471-5702
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellsworth?
Such a wonderful caring Doctor that is so intelligent and up to date on every medical issue I have ever asked her about. Dr. Ellsworth is superbly good at follow up and communication with her patients. Her office staff is professional and friendly and her office is state of the art and very clean.
About Dr. Jessica Ellsworth, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1649235185
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellsworth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellsworth works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.