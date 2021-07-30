See All Family Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Jessica Ellsworth, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (33)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Ellsworth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Ellsworth works at Family Medicine Of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Medicine Of Scottsdale
    18801 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 471-5702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Such a wonderful caring Doctor that is so intelligent and up to date on every medical issue I have ever asked her about. Dr. Ellsworth is superbly good at follow up and communication with her patients. Her office staff is professional and friendly and her office is state of the art and very clean.
    Rod Hill — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. Jessica Ellsworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649235185
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellsworth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellsworth works at Family Medicine Of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Ellsworth’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

