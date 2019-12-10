Dr. Jessica Ferranti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferranti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Ferranti, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Ferranti, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Ferranti works at
Locations
-
1
J.a. Ferranti MD Psychiatric Services300 University Ave Ste 240, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferranti?
Good, patient doctor.
About Dr. Jessica Ferranti, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366526634
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferranti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferranti accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferranti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferranti works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferranti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferranti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferranti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferranti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.