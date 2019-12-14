Dr. Jessica Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Fields, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Fields, MD
Dr. Jessica Fields, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette Hill, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Fields works at
Dr. Fields' Office Locations
CLIMB Health & Wellness633 Germantown Pike Fl 2, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 Directions (484) 576-3705
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been her patient since 2017, and I am so glad I chose her when I needed a new primary care physician. She is very caring and very knowledgeable. I have shown up at times with a few urgent issues, and she has always known exactly where to refer me for specialist help. For routine appointments, she takes time with me, is very thorough, and makes sure we cover everything on my list (I always bring a written list of things I need to talk about so that I don't forget anything I need to cover). This practice has many doctors, and so, once when I needed to be seen urgently but she was away, there was another doctor who could see me that day. The practice has a patient portal with messaging, and if I send her a message, I always get an answer.
About Dr. Jessica Fields, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811125933
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Temple University School of Medicine
