Dr. Jessica Fleishman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Fleishman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Locations
Lasik Plus of New York Professional Corp12 Corporate Woods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 426-0496
Center For Sight349 Northern Blvd Ste 1, Albany, NY 12204 Directions (518) 465-1069
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Gerald Hayes and I would like to share something very important with you.Ive been treated by Doctors Since approximately 1989 1990 up until the present. Therefore I can clearly say that Doctor Jessica fleishman stands out and above her peers she's a great resource and she really cares about her patients.Dr.fleishman is a special talent and a special person. I am proud to be her patient.Respectfully submitted Gerald Hayes.
About Dr. Jessica Fleishman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1669521845
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Children's Hospital Colorado
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
