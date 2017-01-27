See All Ophthalmologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Jessica Fleishman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jessica Fleishman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Fleishman works at Lasik Plus of New York Professional Corp in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lasik Plus of New York Professional Corp
    12 Corporate Woods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 426-0496
  2. 2
    Center For Sight
    349 Northern Blvd Ste 1, Albany, NY 12204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 465-1069

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Diabetic Retinopathy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Visual Field Defects
Diabetic Retinopathy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Gerald Hayes in New York, NY — Jan 27, 2017
    About Dr. Jessica Fleishman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, French, German and Spanish
    • 1669521845
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    • Children's Hospital Colorado
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Baylor University
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.