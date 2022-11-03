Dr. Gibbie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Gibbie, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Gibbie, MD
Dr. Jessica Gibbie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Gibbie's Office Locations
- 1 2144 East Paris Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 685-8600
Mercy Health Physician Partners Obgyn East Beltline1471 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 685-8600
Downtown ObGyn245 Cherry St SE Ste 306, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-8750
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gibbie has a kind confidence about her, she is not arrogant at all. She listens extremely well, is very knowledgeable, respects my opinions and listens. She did a fantastic job on my surgery and I absolutely recommend her to anyone looking for a gynocologist.
About Dr. Jessica Gibbie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1821384108
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
