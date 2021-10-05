See All Plastic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Jessica Gillespie, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (34)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessica Gillespie, MD

Dr. Jessica Gillespie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Gillespie works at Franciscan Physician Network Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gillespie's Office Locations

    Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons
    8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 450, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 528-7650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jessica Gillespie, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457573917
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University SOM and Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillespie works at Franciscan Physician Network Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gillespie’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

