Dr. Jessica Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Gillespie, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Gillespie, MD
Dr. Jessica Gillespie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Gillespie works at
Dr. Gillespie's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 450, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillespie?
I would recommend Dr Gillespie to absolutely anyone looking for plastic surgery services of any kind. She is dedicated to the best interest of the patient 100%. I was scared and might I saw embarrassed to go to my first appointment. Dr Gillespie was welcoming and kind while at the same time being straight forward. In the process of scheduling my procedure she took extra steps to ensure she was providing the best care she possibly could. The results of post op are better then I could have ever hoped for. I am beyond happy and confident in my results. She is the best!
About Dr. Jessica Gillespie, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457573917
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University SOM and Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillespie accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillespie works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.